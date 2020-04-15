The share price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] inclined by $2.80, presently trading at $2.67. The company’s shares saw 92.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.39 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SRNE jumped by 7.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.97 compared to +0.19 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 62.79%, while additionally dropping -32.53% during the last 12 months. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.83% increase from the current trading price.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SRNE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.68, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.62. Its Return on Equity is -343.70%, and its Return on Assets is -50.50%. These metrics suggest that this Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 370.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 319.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.22.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has 175.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 491.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 5.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.91, which indicates that it is 8.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] a Reliable Buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.