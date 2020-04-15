Tapestry Inc. [TPR] saw a change by -8.71% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.04. The company is holding 276.00M shares with keeping 275.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -61.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.53%, trading +38.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 276.00M shares valued at 1.69 million were bought and sold.

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tapestry Inc. [TPR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TPR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.04, with the high estimate being $48.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.65.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 67.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.92. Its Return on Equity is 17.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Tapestry Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.65 and P/E Ratio of 6.79. These metrics all suggest that Tapestry Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has 276.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.18 to 36.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 8.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tapestry Inc. [TPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tapestry Inc. [TPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.