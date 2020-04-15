The Home Depot Inc. [HD] took an downward turn with a change of -4.80%, trading at the price of $197.22 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Home Depot Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.79M shares for that time period. HD monthly volatility recorded 7.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.27%. PS value for HD stocks is 2.04.

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Home Depot Inc. [HD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $197.19, with the high estimate being $270.00, the low estimate being $187.00 and the median estimate amounting to $225.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $207.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.05.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 51.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 40.48. Its Return on Equity is -599.50%, and its Return on Assets is 21.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has 1.08B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 224.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.63 to 247.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 4.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Home Depot Inc. [HD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. [HD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.