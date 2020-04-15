Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] took an upward turn with a change of 3.67%, trading at the price of $79.89 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.5 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Yum! Brands Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.95M shares for that time period. YUM monthly volatility recorded 8.65%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.35%. PS value for YUM stocks is 4.32.

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YUM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.89, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is sitting at 3.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] sitting at 34.50% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 56.51. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is 26.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YUM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 346.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] has 303.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.95 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 6.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.