Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] saw a change by -5.15% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.13. The company is holding 131.85M shares with keeping 33.17M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 15.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -74.53% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -74.53%, trading +15.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 131.85M shares valued at 3.97 million were bought and sold.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX:ZOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZOM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.13, with the high estimate being $0.65, the low estimate being $0.65 and the median estimate amounting to $0.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -687.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -687.85. Its Return on Equity is 344.80%, and its Return on Assets is -302.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZOM financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.56.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] has 131.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 0.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.15, which indicates that it is 11.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.