Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] stock went up by 4.32% or 3.93 points up from its previous closing price of 90.94. The stock reached $94.87 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ABT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

ABT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $91.90, at one point touching $88.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.62%. The 52-week high currently stands at 92.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 17.34% after the recent low of 61.61.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Abbott Laboratories [ABT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $94.79, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $79.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is sitting at 4.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.45. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that Abbott Laboratories is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.21 and P/E Ratio of 46.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.77B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 160.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.61 to 92.45. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories [ABT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.