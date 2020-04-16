ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] stock went up by 0.58% or 0.26 points up from its previous closing price of 44.93. The stock reached $45.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ACAD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

ACAD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $46.10, at one point touching $43.245. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -15.85%. The 52-week high currently stands at 53.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 77.15% after the recent low of 21.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ACAD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.19, with the high estimate being $72.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] sitting at -72.70% and its Gross Margin at 94.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -69.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -41.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -39.72. Its Return on Equity is -42.90%, and its Return on Assets is -37.50%. These metrics suggest that this ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has 151.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.56 to 53.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 4.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] a Reliable Buy?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.