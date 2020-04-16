Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] saw a change by 5.92% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.21. The company is holding 166.67M shares with keeping 163.05M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.17%, trading +22.49% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 166.67M shares valued at 1.63 million were bought and sold.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATNM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.21, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -209.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -210.28. Its Return on Equity is -237.40%, and its Return on Assets is -144.80%. These metrics suggest that this Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.23. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has 166.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 0.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 5.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.