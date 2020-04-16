Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.[AJRD] stock saw a move by -5.34% on Wednesday, touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AJRD shares recorded 78.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] stock additionally went down by -1.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AJRD stock is set at 24.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by -21.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AJRD shares showcased -12.85% decrease. AJRD saw 57.27 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 31.67 compared to high within the same period of time.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 18.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.89. Its Return on Equity is 26.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.28 and P/E Ratio of 24.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has 78.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.67 to 57.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 3.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.