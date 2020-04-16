The share price of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE: APD] inclined by $220.79, presently trading at $213.82. The company’s shares saw 27.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 167.43 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APD jumped by 5.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 224.28 compared to +11.79 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.56%, while additionally gaining 10.26% during the last 12 months. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $242.52. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 28.7% increase from the current trading price.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE:APD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $220.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] is sitting at 4.16. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] sitting at 25.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.10. These measurements indicate that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.36. Its Return on Equity is 16.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.55 and P/E Ratio of 25.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has 220.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 167.43 to 257.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 4.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.