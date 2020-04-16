Alcoa Corporation [AA] saw a change by -5.10% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.89. The company is holding 182.15M shares with keeping 182.15M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 33.53% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -61.62%, trading +35.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 182.15M shares valued at 2.96 million were bought and sold.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Alcoa Corporation [AA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.98, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $6.75 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alcoa Corporation [AA] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcoa Corporation [AA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcoa Corporation [AA] sitting at -1.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] has 182.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 28.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 8.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcoa Corporation [AA] a Reliable Buy?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.