Alcon Inc. [ALC] saw a change by -3.87% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $50.68. The company is holding 488.20M shares with keeping 484.87M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.73% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.47%, trading +28.73% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 488.20M shares valued at 1.61 million were bought and sold.

Alcon Inc. [NYSE:ALC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Alcon Inc. [ALC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alcon Inc. [ALC] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcon Inc. [ALC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.93.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcon Inc. [ALC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Alcon Inc. [ALC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.24.

Alcon Inc. [ALC] has 488.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.37 to 65.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcon Inc. [ALC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alcon Inc. [ALC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.