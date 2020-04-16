Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] opened at $24.55 and closed at $24.94 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $25.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] had 1.16 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 694.47K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.66%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.43 during that period and ALLO managed to take a rebound to 33.80 in the last 52 weeks.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALLO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.67, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -28.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.04. Its Return on Equity is -28.60%, and its Return on Assets is -25.50%. These metrics suggest that this Allogene Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.96. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.13.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has 114.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.43 to 33.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.