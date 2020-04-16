The share price of Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] inclined by $14.16, presently trading at $13.66. The company’s shares saw 33.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.22 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ALLY fall by -1.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 17.61 compared to -1.54 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.00%, while additionally dropping -51.93% during the last 12 months. Ally Financial Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $29.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.84% increase from the current trading price.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.92. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ALLY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 274.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 172.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.99 and P/E Ratio of 3.15. These metrics all suggest that Ally Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 380.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.22 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 8.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.