Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] gained by 10.28% on the last trading session, reaching $7.83 price per share at the time. Aptose Biosciences Inc. represents 75.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 590.62M with the latest information.

The Aptose Biosciences Inc. traded at the price of $7.83 with 1.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APTO shares recorded 968.68K.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give APTO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.99. Its Return on Equity is -61.60%, and its Return on Assets is -55.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aptose Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.75. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.59.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has 75.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 590.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 9.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 332.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 10.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.