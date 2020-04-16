Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] saw a change by 46.73% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.24. The company is holding 9.73M shares with keeping 9.08M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 197.35% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -47.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -30.55%, trading +186.09% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 9.73M shares valued at 12.56 million were bought and sold.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATOS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.23, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -156.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -156.92. Its Return on Equity is -110.30%, and its Return on Assets is -97.50%. These metrics suggest that this Atossa Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.18. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has 9.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 4.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 9.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.93. This RSI suggests that Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.