Autodesk Inc.[ADSK] stock saw a move by -1.79% on Wednesday, touching 2.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Autodesk Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADSK shares recorded 220.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock could reach median target price of $200.00.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock additionally went up by 13.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADSK stock is set at -2.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADSK shares showcased 12.56% increase. ADSK saw 211.58 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 125.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Autodesk Inc. [ADSK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $169.14, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $172.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -114.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Autodesk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 64.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has 220.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.38 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 5.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.