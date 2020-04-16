The share price of Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] inclined by $78.05, presently trading at $74.70. The company’s shares saw 66.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 45.00 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BYND jumped by 10.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 82.63 compared to +7.27 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.36%. Beyond Meat Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $79.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.1% increase from the current trading price.

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BYND an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] is sitting at 3.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.86. Its Return on Equity is -5.20%, and its Return on Assets is -3.50%. These metrics suggest that this Beyond Meat Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 267.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.12.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has 59.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] a Reliable Buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.