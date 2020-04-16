BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] saw a change by -3.11% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $25.27. The company is holding 141.91M shares with keeping 134.48M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -18.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -18.98%, trading +34.13% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 141.91M shares valued at 1.45 million were bought and sold.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BJ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.27, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] sitting at 2.70% and its Gross Margin at 18.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.06. Its Return on Equity is -158.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics suggest that this BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has 141.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.84 to 31.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] a Reliable Buy?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.