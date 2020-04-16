Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] stock went down by -0.13% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of 15.37. The stock reached $15.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BOX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

BOX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $15.49, at one point touching $14.79. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.56%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.19 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -22.16% after the recent low of 8.64.

Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Box Inc. [BOX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BOX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.35, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Box Inc. [BOX] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Box Inc. [BOX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Box Inc. [BOX] sitting at -20.00% and its Gross Margin at 69.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -47.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -61.70. Its Return on Equity is -601.90%, and its Return on Assets is -16.70%. These metrics suggest that this Box Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Box Inc. [BOX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,898.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,474.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -27.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Box Inc. [BOX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 99.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.84.

Box Inc. [BOX] has 147.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.64 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 4.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Box Inc. [BOX] a Reliable Buy?

Box Inc. [BOX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.