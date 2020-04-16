Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] took an upward turn with a change of 0.89%, trading at the price of $59.99 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares have an average trading volume of 16.27M shares for that time period. BMY monthly volatility recorded 4.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.56%. PS value for BMY stocks is 5.09 with PB recorded at 2.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BMY an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at 26.40% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.96. Its Return on Equity is 13.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.62 and P/E Ratio of 27.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.24B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 133.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 2.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.