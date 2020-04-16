Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] stock went down by -4.31% or -1.71 points down from its previous closing price of 39.63. The stock reached $37.92 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BRO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.45% in the period of the last 7 days.

BRO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $39.23, at one point touching $37.83. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 48.69 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 23.60% after the recent low of 30.21.

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BRO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.92, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] sitting at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10. These measurements indicate that Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.14. Its Return on Equity is 11.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Brown & Brown Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.99 and P/E Ratio of 27.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has 270.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.21 to 48.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 3.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.