C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] dipped by -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $70.92 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. represents 130.62M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.26B with the latest information.

The C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. traded at the price of $70.92 with 2.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CHRW shares recorded 2.10M.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.19.

Fundamental Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 16.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.36. Its Return on Equity is 34.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.40%. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 16.96. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has 130.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.94 to 91.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 3.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.