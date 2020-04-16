Calithera Biosciences Inc.[CALA] stock saw a move by 17.69% on Wednesday, touching 2.33 million. Based on the recent volume, Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CALA shares recorded 62.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] stock additionally went up by 36.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 144.55% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CALA stock is set at 24.60% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CALA shares showcased 207.84% increase. CALA saw 8.04 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.45 compared to high within the same period of time.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CALA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.85, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.15. Its Return on Equity is -70.70%, and its Return on Assets is -58.60%. These metrics suggest that this Calithera Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.24. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has 62.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 488.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 8.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 220.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.32, which indicates that it is 15.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.17. This RSI suggests that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.