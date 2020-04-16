Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] saw a change by -4.28% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $50.35. The company is holding 460.70M shares with keeping 453.51M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -53.20% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.43%, trading +31.87% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 460.70M shares valued at 1.83 million were bought and sold.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COF an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at 60.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.87. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates COF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.07 and P/E Ratio of 4.56. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 460.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 6.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.