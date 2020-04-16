The share price of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE: CBL] inclined by $0.22, presently trading at $0.22. The company’s shares saw 22.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.18 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CBL fall by -12.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3050 compared to -0.0154 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -50.26%, while additionally dropping -84.24% during the last 12 months.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE:CBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.22, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $0.15 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.57. Its Return on Equity is -18.40%, and its Return on Assets is -3.10%. These metrics suggest that this CBL & Associates Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 437.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 410.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.64.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has 184.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 1.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 24.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.