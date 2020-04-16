Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] saw a change by 7.11% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.09. The company is holding 16.32M shares with keeping 14.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 348.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -3.81% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.81%, trading +348.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 16.32M shares valued at 1.64 million were bought and sold.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CEMI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.09, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] sitting at -38.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -39.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -30.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -33.22. Its Return on Equity is -50.30%, and its Return on Assets is -27.30%. These metrics suggest that this Chembio Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 103.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has 16.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 164.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 10.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 348.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 15.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.11. This RSI suggests that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.