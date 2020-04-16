Chevron Corporation [CVX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $80.08 after CVX shares went down by -2.92% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Chevron Corporation [CVX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.22, with the high estimate being $117.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chevron Corporation [CVX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chevron Corporation [CVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chevron Corporation [CVX] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 42.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.65. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Chevron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.36 and P/E Ratio of 53.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] has 1.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 157.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.60 to 127.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 5.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chevron Corporation [CVX] a Reliable Buy?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.