Cigna Corporation [CI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $182.60 after CI shares went down by -1.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cigna Corporation [CI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $182.60, with the high estimate being $288.00, the low estimate being $176.00 and the median estimate amounting to $240.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $185.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cigna Corporation [CI] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.70.

Fundamental Analysis of Cigna Corporation [CI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cigna Corporation [CI] sitting at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Cigna Corporation [CI] has 381.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.50 to 224.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 5.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cigna Corporation [CI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cigna Corporation [CI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.