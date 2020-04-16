Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] took an downward turn with a change of -4.81%, trading at the price of $19.00 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Clearway Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 856.72K shares for that time period. CWEN monthly volatility recorded 7.98%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.20%. PS value for CWEN stocks is 1.46 with PB recorded at 1.16.

Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE:CWEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. On average, stock market experts give CWEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.00, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 280.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56.

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] has 79.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.77 to 23.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.