Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $9.50 after CODX shares went down by -4.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.50, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,826.40. Its Return on Equity is -160.50%, and its Return on Assets is -141.90%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,163.74. Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.94.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 27.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 257.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1268.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.