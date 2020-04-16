Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] opened at $0.90 and closed at $1.05 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.21% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] had 2.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.95M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.39 during that period and COCP managed to take a rebound to 2.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COCP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.00, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.05.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -103.31. Its Return on Equity is -79.40%, and its Return on Assets is -76.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cocrystal Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has 57.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 2.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 159.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.43, which indicates that it is 20.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.