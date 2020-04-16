Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $4.23 after CDE shares went up by 0.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -30.61. Its Return on Equity is -41.70%, and its Return on Assets is -21.10%. These metrics suggest that this Coeur Mining Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 199.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 841.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 11.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.