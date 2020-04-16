DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] shares went lower by -0.92% from its previous closing of 25.11, now trading at the price of $24.88, also subtracting -0.23 points. Is DKS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.85 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DKS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 59.32M float and a 5.28% run over in the last seven days. DKS share price has been hovering between 49.80 and 13.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DKS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.90, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.34. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DKS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 154.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.74 and P/E Ratio of 7.44. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has 80.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.46 to 49.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 9.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.