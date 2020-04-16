Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] dipped by -2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $31.28 price per share at the time. Dow Inc. represents 745.51M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 24.03B with the latest information.

The Dow Inc. traded at the price of $31.28 with 2.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DOW shares recorded 8.13M.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Dow Inc. [DOW], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dow Inc. [DOW] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.65. Its Return on Equity is -7.20%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Dow Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.85.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 745.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.95 to 59.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dow Inc. [DOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.