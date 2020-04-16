DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] saw a change by 0.06% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $35.59. The company is holding 740.60M shares with keeping 737.46M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -57.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -42.77%, trading +25.31% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 740.60M shares valued at 1.96 million were bought and sold.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 34.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.69. Its Return on Equity is 0.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this DuPont de Nemours Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.00 and P/E Ratio of 53.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has 740.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.33 to 83.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] a Reliable Buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.