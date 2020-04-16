Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $25.05 after DT shares went down by -1.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Dynatrace Inc. [AMEX:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Dynatrace Inc. [DT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.05, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] sitting at -16.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.86. Its Return on Equity is 190.50%, and its Return on Assets is -7.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,277.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 176.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.90.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has 307.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 37.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynatrace Inc. [DT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.