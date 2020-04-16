Elastic N.V. [ESTC] saw a change by 2.33% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $58.07. The company is holding 84.32M shares with keeping 59.89M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.86% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.22% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.86%, trading +48.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 84.32M shares valued at 1.49 million were bought and sold.

Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Elastic N.V. [ESTC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Fundamental Analysis of Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] sitting at -43.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -64.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.92. Its Return on Equity is -49.90%, and its Return on Assets is -27.30%. These metrics suggest that this Elastic N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -51.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.84. Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.95.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has 84.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.01 to 104.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elastic N.V. [ESTC] a Reliable Buy?

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.