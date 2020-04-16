EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] stock went down by -3.60% or -1.43 points down from its previous closing price of 39.89. The stock reached $38.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EOG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.48% in the period of the last 7 days.

EOG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $40.40, at one point touching $38.78. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -64.36%. The 52-week high currently stands at 107.89 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -60.94% after the recent low of 27.00.

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give EOG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has 588.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.00 to 107.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 7.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.