Equity Commonwealth [NYSE: EQC] shares went higher by 0.12% from its previous closing of 33.07, now trading at the price of $33.11, also adding 0.04 points. Is EQC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EQC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 119.99M float and a 2.67% run over in the last seven days. EQC share price has been hovering between 33.51 and 27.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Equity Commonwealth [NYSE:EQC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Equity Commonwealth [EQC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.11, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equity Commonwealth [EQC] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Commonwealth [EQC]

This company's Return on Total Capital is 0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.65.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.65. Its Return on Equity is 14.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.40%. These metrics all suggest that Equity Commonwealth is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Commonwealth [EQC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Equity Commonwealth [EQC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.89 and P/E Ratio of 8.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Equity Commonwealth [EQC] has 122.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.62 to 33.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.25, which indicates that it is 2.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Commonwealth [EQC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Commonwealth [EQC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.