Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] saw a change by -2.74% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $93.00. The company is holding 129.32M shares with keeping 126.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.27% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -19.70%, trading +27.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 129.32M shares valued at 1.45 million were bought and sold.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] sitting at 48.50% and its Gross Margin at 72.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.00. These measurements indicate that Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.87. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Extra Space Storage Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 209.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 186.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.36 and P/E Ratio of 28.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has 129.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.70 to 124.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.