Facebook Inc. [FB] saw a change by -0.62% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $175.88. The company is holding 2.84B shares with keeping 2.39B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.55% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.24%, trading +28.80% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.84B shares valued at 8.41 million were bought and sold.

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Facebook Inc. [FB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $175.89, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $224.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $176.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Facebook Inc. [FB] is sitting at 4.84. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Facebook Inc. [FB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Facebook Inc. [FB] sitting at 33.90% and its Gross Margin at 81.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Facebook Inc. [FB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.95. Its Return on Equity is 20.00%, and its Return on Assets is 15.30%. These metrics all suggest that Facebook Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Facebook Inc. [FB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.26 and P/E Ratio of 27.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Facebook Inc. [FB] has 2.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 501.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.10 to 224.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Facebook Inc. [FB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Facebook Inc. [FB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.