First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] dipped by -6.44% on the last trading session, reaching $7.26 price per share at the time. First Horizon National Corporation represents 311.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.42B with the latest information.

The First Horizon National Corporation traded at the price of $7.26 with 2.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FHN shares recorded 7.01M.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at 71.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.35. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FHN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 311.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.27 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 8.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.