Forescout Technologies Inc.[FSCT] stock saw a move by 0.09% on Wednesday, touching 2.54 million. Based on the recent volume, Forescout Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FSCT shares recorded 49.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] stock additionally went up by 0.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FSCT stock is set at -19.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FSCT shares showcased 25.42% increase. FSCT saw 43.69 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.66 compared to high within the same period of time.

Forescout Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FSCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSCT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.07, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] sitting at -30.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -67.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.25. Its Return on Equity is -114.70%, and its Return on Assets is -29.80%. These metrics suggest that this Forescout Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.16.

Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] has 49.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.66 to 43.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] a Reliable Buy?

Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.