The share price of FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ: FORM] inclined by $21.92, presently trading at $22.43. The company’s shares saw 57.96% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.20 recorded on 04/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FORM jumped by 9.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 22.72 compared to +1.90 of all time high it touched on 04/15/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 33.19%, while additionally gaining 21.57% during the last 12 months. FormFactor Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.07% increase from the current trading price.

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ:FORM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For FormFactor Inc. [FORM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FORM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.43, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FormFactor Inc. [FORM] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FormFactor Inc. [FORM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FormFactor Inc. [FORM] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 40.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.05. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that FormFactor Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.97 and P/E Ratio of 44.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has 75.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.20 to 28.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 5.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FormFactor Inc. [FORM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FormFactor Inc. [FORM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.