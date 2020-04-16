Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] shares went lower by -5.75% from its previous closing of 32.01, now trading at the price of $30.17, also subtracting -1.84 points. Is HR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 123.90M float and a 4.36% run over in the last seven days. HR share price has been hovering between 37.97 and 24.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] is sitting at 3.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.70.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 61.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.15. Its Return on Equity is 2.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.05 and P/E Ratio of 106.16. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has 123.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 37.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 6.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] a Reliable Buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.