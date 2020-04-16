HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] took an downward turn with a change of -0.22%, trading at the price of $26.85 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.27 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while HMS Holdings Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 816.66K shares for that time period. HMSY monthly volatility recorded 7.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.46%. PS value for HMSY stocks is 3.61 with PB recorded at 2.65.

HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:HMSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] sitting at 16.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that HMS Holdings Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.08 and P/E Ratio of 27.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has 84.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.19 to 40.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.