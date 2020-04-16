Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $7.34 after HBAN shares went down by -5.10% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is sitting at 3.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at 69.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.35. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HBAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 5.79. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 7.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.