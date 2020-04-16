Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] dipped by -3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $8.68 price per share at the time. Invesco Ltd. represents 440.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.95B with the latest information.

The Invesco Ltd. traded at the price of $8.68 with 1.62 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IVZ shares recorded 6.67M.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Invesco Ltd. [IVZ], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 69.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.62. Its Return on Equity is 5.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IVZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.38 and P/E Ratio of 6.75. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has 440.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.38 to 22.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 5.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.