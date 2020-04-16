Biomerica Inc.[BMRA] stock saw a move by -2.85% on Wednesday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Biomerica Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BMRA shares recorded 9.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] stock could reach median target price of $6.25.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] stock additionally went up by 12.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 238.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BMRA stock is set at 218.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by 173.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BMRA shares showcased 171.76% increase. BMRA saw 23.39 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.05 compared to high within the same period of time.

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Biomerica Inc. [BMRA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give BMRA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.18, with the high estimate being $6.25, the low estimate being $6.25 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] sitting at -45.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.55. Its Return on Equity is -65.80%, and its Return on Assets is -40.80%. These metrics suggest that this Biomerica Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68. Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.47.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has 9.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 77.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.05 to 23.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 299.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.91, which indicates that it is 14.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] a Reliable Buy?

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.